Farmscape for June 30, 2022



The National Pork Producers Council is praising the Biden Administration for Standing Up for Consumer Choice and American Farmers after it filed a brief in support of the U.S. Supreme Court case to review California’s Proposition 12.

California's Proposition 12 seeks to ban the sale of pork from pigs that do not meet the state’s arbitrary production standards, including pork from pigs raised on farms outside of California.

Since the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation presented a joint brief June 10th, the Biden administration, international trading partners, U.S. business groups and others, have submitted briefs opposing the California legislation.

NPPC Assistant Vice President and General Counsel Michael Formica commends the Biden administration for taking action to stop ill-considered ballot initiatives like California’s Proposition 12 that undermine vital supply chains, national markets and consumer choice and further inflate food prices.



Clip-Michael Formica-National Pork Producers Council:

California has almost no pork production and this law was designed to apply to farms located far outside of California.

Whether it's in Iowa or even internationally, so across the border into Canada, there are a lot of sows that are raised.

Those sows produce piglets which enter the marketplace as pork and are sold everywhere.

These ballot initiatives, the efforts by these animal rights extremists, they are not going to stop until at some point, if you are a human and you eat food and that's pretty much all of us, you’ve got to stand up and say enough is enough, where do we draw the line.

We think we've got the right case here, that we're going to be able to be successful and draw a line and say that's just about the limit of what is acceptable.



The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Oct. 11th.

