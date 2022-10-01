Farmscape for October 27, 2022



The General Manager of Swine Innovation Porc suggests coordinated collaborative research is key to ensuring the Canadian pork sector remains ahead of the curve in terms of competitiveness and success.

Swine Innovation Porc, Canada's national research partnership involving the Canadian Pork Council, the provincial pork organizations and the federal and provincial governments, has released its 2021-2022 annual report.

SIP General Manager Daniel Ramage explains the organization sets research priorities and facilitates programs that unlock the benefits of innovation and help strengthen the sector.



Clip-Daniel Ramage-Swine Innovation Porc:

The report talks about some of the progress that we together with our research partners have made on the management of cluster-3 projects so there's a lot of really interesting updates there and so we do touch on some of those research highlights around key successes that we've achieved through projects to date.

They are large scale projects with many different partners and our projects are led by industry and government researchers, people from the research community located at leading labs across Canada and even with participation globally.

Our cluster projects under cluster-3 are coordinated across more than 24 different institutions.

That really reflects the scale of the projects that we're facilitating and the importance of an organization like Swine Innovation Porc to bring the coordination of resources and expertise together to make that innovation happen and to create an environment where research can not only be promoted but can be led in a way that leads to successful outcomes for Canadian producers.



Swine Innovation Porc's 2021-2022 annual report can be accessed at swineinnovationporc.ca.

