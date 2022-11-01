Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium Audio Special for November 16, 2022



Lesley Kelly, the creator of High Heels and Canola Fields and a co-founder of Do More Ag, discusses "When Stress is More Than a Season."

Runs 7:07

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/11/kelly-221115.mp3



Mark Fynn, the training resources coordinator with the Canadian Pork Council, discusses "What’s in Your Toolbox? CPC Training Tools for Pork Producers"

Runs 4:01

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/11/fynn-221115.mp3



Rob Hannam, the CEO of Farm Health Guardian, discusses "Biosecurity: What’s New in Protecting Your Farm?"

Runs 8:23

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/11/hannam-221115.mp3



Dean Anderson, the Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services, discusses "Farm Safety: Top 10 Greatest Risk Factors and How to Avoid Injury."

Runs 9:05

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/11/anderson-221115.mp3



Dr. Terry Fonstad, the Associate Vice-President Research with the University of Saskatchewan, discusses "Alternative Methods for Deadstock Management."

Runs 6:41

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/11/fonstad-221115.mp3



Dr. Greg Wideman, a veterinarian with South West Vets, discusses "Antibiotic-Free or Not? What Makes Sense for Your Operation?"

Runs 4:43

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/11/wideman-221115.mp3



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers