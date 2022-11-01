Farmscape Canada

 


Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 Audio Special for November 17, 2022
Farmscape Staff

Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium Audio Special for November 17, 2022

David Speller, the CED of OPTIfarm, discusses the topic "Is Technology the Answer for Improved Animal Care?
Jürgen Kramer, the Regional Director of PIC EMEAR, Europe Middle East Africa Russia, discusses the topic "African Swine Fever: Learning from the European Experience."
Neil Ketilson, the Industry Relations Manager with Donald’s Fine Foods discusses the topic "Future Forward: Saskatchewan’s New Sow Processing Facility."
       *Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers
© Wonderworks Canada 2022
