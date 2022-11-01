Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium Audio Special for November 17, 2022



David Speller, the CED of OPTIfarm, discusses the topic "Is Technology the Answer for Improved Animal Care?

Runs 6:38

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/11/speller-221116.mp3



Jürgen Kramer, the Regional Director of PIC EMEAR, Europe Middle East Africa Russia, discusses the topic "African Swine Fever: Learning from the European Experience."

Runs 8:09

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/11/kramer-221116.mp3



Neil Ketilson, the Industry Relations Manager with Donald’s Fine Foods discusses the topic "Future Forward: Saskatchewan’s New Sow Processing Facility."

Runs 7:58

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2022/11/ketilson-221116.mp3



