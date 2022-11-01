Farmscape for November 21, 2022



The Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network reports the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea outbreak that has been impacting Manitoba since the fall of 2021 continues to drag out but progress is being made in the effort to bring it under control.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its swine health surveillance report for the third quarter of 2022, from July to September.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen notes, since the PED outbreak began in Manitoba in October of last year, there have been over 120 cases reported.



The Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea in Manitoba, the big outbreak that has been ongoing for a little over a year now, it's still dragging out so that's bad news but the cleanup process is progressing very well.

Now over 50 percent of the infected premises have now been cleaned up so they've gone through or are going through the transitional stage and to presumptive negative status so that is really good news.

Also, the manure spreading is usually a high-risk area, especially when you have to spread manure from these premises where there's been infected pigs over the last year and that season is now ended.

The last day was November 10th so we're over that high risk or higher risk period.

We're not in the clear yet but that's good news.



Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea can affect all pigs and is often fatal to newborn pigs under seven to 10 days of age but it does not affect any other species, including humans, and it is not a food safety issue.

Dr. Christensen says stepped up biosecurity, especially during transport, is the most effective way of preventing the spread of PED.

