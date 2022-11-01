Farmscape for November 22, 2022



A survey conducted by the Swine Health Information Center shows the majority of users find its monthly domestic and global swine health monitoring reports to be of value to their farms.

As part of its November e newsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released the results of survey conducted this summer which requested industry input on the usefulness of its monthly swine health monitoring reports.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says the goal was to determine what is good about the reports and what needs to be improved.



When we asked them about value, my goodness, it was overwhelming that the reports are valuable, that they appreciate them.

We also asked them if the report was actionable for them.

One of the things I'm really interested in with the Swine Health Information Center is not just to give you information, not just to send a newsletter out but I want that newsletter to be usable and it leads to action.

If we provide information that leads to actions then we can also get to the spot where we're providing information where we're making improvements.

Three fourths of the folks with the domestic disease monitoring report responses said they are actionable, that it helps them to fine tune biosecurity, it helps to keep them up to date on PRRS trending in an area or another so there are actionables that come out of that domestically.

The global monitoring report, almost two thirds of those said that they find it actionable as well.

I was really heartened to hear the positive response that we got from how these reports are actually being used.



Dr. Sundberg notes the monthly domestic and global swine health monitoring reports can be accessed through the Swine Health Information Center web site at swinehealth.org it can be delivered monthly through the SHIC enewsletter.

