The Board of Directors of the Swine Health Information Center has extended the publication of SHIC's Domestic Swine Disease Monitoring Report for another year.

The Swine Health Information Centre's Domestic Swine Disease Monitoring Report, published monthly on its website and in its newsletter since 2018, has been extended for 2023.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg explains the report incorporates data from veterinary diagnostic labs at Iowa State University, the University of Minnesota and Kansas State University as well as the South Dakota Animal Disease Research & Diagnostic Laboratory and the Ohio Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.



Clip-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

The reports include diagnostic testing results from these diagnostic labs for PRRS, for PED, PDCoV, TGE, Transmissible gastroenteritis, for Influenza, PCV2, Mycoplasma and, in 2022 we added Influenza and that PCV2 reporting as well.

That is information coming directly from the diagnostic labs and what it amounts to is it reports the test results from their testing of tissues for each of those pathogens.

Now that's a lot of numbers so, what the folks at Iowa State University have done is they've put together an advisory group.

Those are practitioners from around the U.S. that are willing to take a look at the numbers and interpret them and give their views of what those numbers mean according to what those folks are seeing in the countryside.

I think that's one of the strengths of the domestic disease reporting system.

It's not just about numbers but it's also about interpretation and about what the advisory group thinks about those numbers and how it relates to actual practice and actual observation in the industry in the U.S.



Dr. Sundberg notes adding tracking of E. coli, PCV3, Salmonella and Brachyspira are currently being considered.

