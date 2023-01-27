Farmscape for January 27, 2023



An independent economic analysis demonstrates money allocated to pork research in Canada is win-win for the pork sector and for government.

An independent economic assessment conducted on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc looked at the impact of swine cluster research as a driver for growth in the Canadian pork sector and in Canadian economy and found the resulting advances improved the sector's productivity by three and a half percent.

Swine Innovation Porc General Manager Daniel Ramage says these large-scale investments are leading to better outcomes and technologies, such as new vaccines, improved genetics, better feeding strategies and better product quality, to name just a few.



Clip-Daniel Ramage-Swine Innovation Porc:

What the study shows is research investments through SIP are a win-win for government and for industry.

And, when we work together to make these research investments that benefit pork producers, they end up with higher productivity and then that spins off into benefits for all Canadians.

I think that's a really important thing to take home, especially now, as we're looking toward the future and preparing for the next swine cluster program and that's going to enable research upcoming from 2023 up until 2028.

That's something that's really important to keep in mind is the importance of investing in research and understanding that, by enhancing the support that we provide toward innovation in the pork sector, we can really help to make sure that the sector is staying ahead of the curve to benefit producers and to be globally competitive.

And then, alongside that there's really a good understanding here that research is also going to translate into important economic developments across Canada.



Ramage suggests a key take away is that the findings of the study support continued investment and enhanced investment in pork innovation across Canada.

Bruce Cochrane.



