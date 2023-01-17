Farmscape for January 17, 2023



A recap of the emerging swine disease events that occurred during 2022 highlights the Swine Health Information Center's January global swine disease surveillance report.

As part of its January enewsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly global and domestic swine disease surveillance reports.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder notes the January global report provides an overview of the global disease events that occurred during 2022.



Really what the global disease report tries to do is identify when a new agent is reported in either a new country, a new region of the world or there has been a significant epidemiological change to a pathogen that has been present in a specific country or region but perhaps is changing with regard to viral distribution or prevalence across the country or region.

The overview of that report showed that approximately 100 disease events were included in the year 2022.

Approximately 78 percent of those events covered ASF or outbreaks of African Swine Fever, either in new regions or a change in the virus present in specific areas of the world.

Three percent of those were Classical Swine Fever virus events, 14 percent of those were Foot and Mouth disease virus and five percent of those events covered other viruses, excluding ASF, CSF and FMD.



Dr. Niederwerder says these 100 disease events directly affected over 200 thousand pigs, not including pigs that were culled or eliminated due to risk of disease spread.

She encourages anyone interested to go to swinehealth.org where the global disease report is listed.

