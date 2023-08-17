Farmscape for August 17, 2023



A new vaccine developed by VIDO is expected to be a game changer for small scale cattle farmers dealing with lung plague in sub-Saharan Africa.

The University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in partnership with the Kenya Agricultural Livestock Research Organization and the International Livestock Research Institute have developed a recombinant vaccine using four proteins isolated from the bacteria responsible for Contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, or lung plague, a respiratory disease typically found in sub-Saharan Africa that results in high mortality and limits trade.

Dr. Jose Perez-Casal, a research scientist with VIDO, says, in a just completed trial, the experimental vaccine outperformed the existing live attenuated vaccine.



Quote-Dr. Jose Perez-Casal-Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization:

VIDO has recently finished construction of the Vaccine Development Center.

At the VDC we are in the process of developing assays and producing these four proteins on a larger scale and running tests to find out the best formulation process.

Once this work is completed, the next step is to conduct pre-licensing field safety and efficacy animal trials and, once all of these trails are completed, we will submit the results to the regulatory agencies for approval.

We estimate the vaccine could be ready for industry uptake in the middle of 2027.

Having an effective thermal stable and affordable vaccine is a game change for the users of the vaccine, especially small stakeholders such as pastoral communities in Africa.

Also, the vaccine will enhance the regional and national economies of the countries, especially if these countries are involved in trading cattle to other countries that are free of CBPP.



Dr. Perez-Casal says the experimental vaccine offers improved protection from lung lesions, provides thermal stability, is more cost effective, producers can use antibiotics after vaccination and tests are available to distinguish between vaccinated and naturally infected animals.

