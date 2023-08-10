Farmscape for August 10, 2023



The Swine Health Information Center funded Domestic Swine Disease Surveillance Program is being expanded to include diagnostic data from the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University.

The Domestic Swine Disease Surveillance Program was founded in 2017 with the goal of monitoring and reporting diagnostic data and trends of endemic diseases circulating in the U.S. swine herd.

Currently data from the diagnostic labs at Iowa State University, the University of Minnesota, Kansas State University, South Dakota State University and the Ohio Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory is aggregated to track emerging trends and, beginning in September, data from the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University will be added to the mix.

Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says, with this change, more than 96 percent of diagnostic test results will be included in the analysis.



Quote-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

The standardization of the reporting of the test results is a primary issue.

We could get test results from all of these veterinary diagnostic labs separately and put them together but that would take a lot of work and a lot of ongoing expense.

What we've been able to do is standardise the way that all of these diagnostic labs report their test results and, in that way, they can automatically be added to our database as those test results come in monthly.

One of the big issues for prepping any diagnostic lab to be part of this system is to have them go through their accounting and booking keeping system and standardise their reporting such that they can be added to the program.

That's what we're in the process of doing right now with Perdue University.

They're going back and adding in their historical data so we have that and then they're working on the standardization so they can be added in prospectively as we go forward.



Dr. Sundberg says this is a great example of collaboration and cooperation.

Bruce Cochrane.



