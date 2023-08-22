Farmscape for August 22, 2023



The Swine Health Information Center reports five new research projects have been approved for funding under the 2.3 million dollar Wean-to-Harvest Biosecurity Research Program.

The Wean-to-Harvest Biosecurity Research Program, an initiative of the Swine Health Information Center, the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and Pork Checkoff, was launched to enhance biosecurity during the wean-to-harvest of phase of pork production.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says five institutions, including Lowe Consulting, Pipestone Research, Texas Tech University, the University of Missouri and the University of Montreal, were awarded funding for one project each.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

These projects really highlight some of those targeted key areas.

Each project focusses on either enhancement of personnel or truck wash efficiencies.

When we think about these projects, they're really investigating new tools that may overcome labor shortages, such as reducing the need for contract vaccination and cleaning crews to enter into the farm.

We know that if we reduce the need for individuals to enter the farm, it not only overcomes the labor shortage but it reduces the biosecurity risk of personnel needing to go from one farm to the next.

These are also looking at novel farm entry and truck wash protocols, so updating the bench entry, thinking about an alternative to shower in shoer out facilities.

How do we make entry into the farm more biosecure in a novel way and also looking at the phycology and motivation of personnel that are on the farm.

How do we adapt our biosecurity protocols or training to really inform individuals and motivate them to carry out biosecurity protocols consistently on a day-to-day basis.



Dr. Niederwerder notes funding applications are still being accepted under round two for projects that meet criteria for those research priorities that have not yet been addressed.

Details on the program and application forms can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



