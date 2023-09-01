Farmscape for September 1, 2023



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports about one third of this year's crop has now been harvested.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its weekly crop report yesterday.

McKenzie Hladune, a crop extension specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture, says rain slowed work in the northwest region this past week but the warm weather forecast for the coming week will speed up the harvest.



Quote-McKenzie Hladune-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

This past week we're seeing that harvest truly is in full swing and the province is 33 percent harvested this year or essentially a third of the way done.

This is up from 21 percent last week and ahead of our five-year average of 23 percent and the ten-year average of 20 percent.

When we look at our regional breakdowns, we're seeing that our highlights are mostly from the southwest where they've crossed the halfway point this week and are now 60 percent completed.

The west central is very close to the halfway point with 39 percent of the crop off.

With some moisture moving into the area this week the northwest region had to pause combining for a few days and is now eight percent completed.

When we look at our individual crops, we see that fall cereals are nearing completion with 96 percent of fall rye and 89 percent of winter wheat in the bins for the year.

When you look at triticale, one of our main feed sources for producers, we see that 60 percent has been harvested and 56 percent is being used for feed.

The other crop highlights that we're seeing is that lentils and field peas are leading the way in spring seeded crops with 80 percent of the crop harvested.

Mustard has made significant progress this week with 55 percent of the crop harvested, ahead of other crops such as canola with just 10 percent and flax with just seven percent.

Our main focus among of producers right now is getting the spring cereals off and harvested into the bin.

This includes durum which is 48 percent, barley, spring wheat, oats and also any other cereals that producers have in the ground.



Hladune says we saw a little bit of moisture move into the east side of the province which slowed harvesting in the northwest region.

She says about 32 percent of the cropland has adequate moisture, 42 percent is short and 24 percent is very short while 22 percent of hay and pastureland has adequate moisture, 49 percent is short and 29 percent is very short.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



