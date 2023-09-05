Farmscape for September 5, 2023



A newly launched website offers pork producers and pork sector stakeholders direct access to data gathered through the University of Minnesota’s Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project.

The Swine Health Information Center funded Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project, which monitors trends in pathogen incidence and prevalence, has launched a new website which optimizes the project’s ability to share information.

Swine Health Information Center Associate Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says this is the largest voluntary swine health project in the U.S.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

There are 10 sections on the new web site including a home page, an about page so you can learn more about the project.

There's a place where participants can reach out with questions and feedback.

There's also a spot on the website by which any producers that may not currently be participating can reach out about starting to become a participant and starting to voluntarily report their data on a weekly basis.

Each weekly report is on the website and those charts can be downloaded.

They can be utilized as resources for other researchers or other individuals in the swine industry.

There's also resources on the website with regards to a manual on how to interpret the charts and reports that are the primary output of this data.

The Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project team encourages the swine industry to review this website and provide their feedback.

What could be made easier, what types of information would they like to see on this website and provide the most value through this project and its access to data on the site.



Dr. Niederwerder encourages producers to visit the new Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project website and to sign up to participate.

The site can be accessed at mshmp.umn.edu.

Bruce Cochrane.



