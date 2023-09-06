Farmscape for September 6, 2023



Manitoba Agriculture reports, with this year's cereal harvest nearing completion, crop quality and yields are looking good.

Manitoba Agriculture released its weekly crop report yesterday.

Dennis Lange, a pulse and soybean specialist with Manitoba Agriculture and editor of the provincial crop report, says moisture conditions are variable throughout Manitoba with localized areas showing some relatively dry conditions.



Quote-Dennis Lange-Manitoba Agriculture:

We got back into the fields again last week with harvest and we now sit at 37 percent complete in the province.

As compared to the previous five-year average we're sitting at 31 percent so, a little bit ahead of the game right now.

The biggest thing we're seeing is winter wheat and fall rye is pretty much complete harvest wise.

Spring wheats, we're about 70 percent complete around the province and with barley and oats, barley we're at about 65 percent and for oats we're 71 percent so the cereals are really moving along here.

The overall quality is pretty good.

For the fall rye and winter wheat yields right now, the fall is anywhere from the 60 to 90-bushel range.

There were some lower numbers there as well just depending on moisture.

Our winter wheat ranged anywhere from 50 to 65 bushels per acre.

When we're looking at the spring wheats, a big range there again.

We're looking at 35 to 65 bushels an acre and there's been some highs of 80 bushels, again capturing some of those rains.

In areas that didn't capture rains are looking at 16 bushels.

Barley yields are between 70 to 100.

Oats is again kind of all over the board, with 80 to 130 so some really good numbers there on the cereals.



Lange says, considering how dry things were through the growing season, yields are fairly respectable and quality has been very good.

He says we're just starting to see some of the early soybeans in the central region starting to be harvested, much of that in response to the drier conditions this year.

He expects the soybean harvest to move into full swing in about two weeks.

Bruce Cochrane.



