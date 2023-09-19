Farmscape for September 19, 2023



The Swine Health Information Center reports the prevalence of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome across the U.S. among wean to market pigs dropped to its lowest level in 20 years last month.

As part of its monthly eNewsletter the Swine Health Information Center has circulated its September global and domestic swine health surveillance reports.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says the most interesting news in this month's report relates to Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

For PRRS virus, overall, we saw that the percent positive was below the expected range and in fact since 2003 in this latest month's report there was the lowest historical PRRS positivity in the wean to market age group.

This was seen in both July and August at about 26 percent positive, again the lowest historical rate since 2003 in that age group, so great news and exciting for the industry with regards to reduced prevalence.

On the other hand, we did see a regional PRRS increase and this activity was above the expected level in both Illinois and Ohio.

With regards to PEDv and porcine delta coronavirus, we saw that overall, these two viruses were detected in the expected ranges over this last month however we did see regional increases for PEDv in both Missouri and North Carolina and for Porcine delta coronavirus we saw a regional increase in Kansas.



The report indicates, for Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae and PCV2, positivity in the wean-to-market category rose substantially in August

with a 15 to 21 percent increase in Mycoplasma and a 34 to 43 percent increase in PCV2.

The domestic and global swine disease surveillance reports can be accessed through the Swine Health Information Center web site at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



