Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium Audio Special for November 8, 2023



Long-rider, best-selling author and filmmaker Filipe Masetti discusses his more than 25-thousand-kilometer journey by horseback across the Americas and his experiences along the way.

Feature Runs: 8:27

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2023/11/masetti-231107.mp3



Kendall Weger a Technical Services Manager with PIC discusses the topic, "Day 1 Piglet Care: Get the Biggest Bang for your Buck."

Feature Runs: 5:26

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2023/11/weger-231107.mp3



Dr. Julia Keenliside an Edmonton based veterinary consultant discusses the topic "Practical Tips to Improve Your Load Out: The CWSHIN Loadout Project."

Feature Runs: 11:17

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2023/11/keenliside-231107.mp3



Jennifer Woods of J Woods Livestock Services discusses the topic "Why Pigs Do What They Do, Not What We Want Them To Do."

Feature Runs: 5:21

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2023/11/woods-231107.mp3



Clinton Monchuk the Executive Director of Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan discusses the topic "Why Sharing Your Farm Story Matters."

Feature Runs: 6:23

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2023/11/monchuk-231107.mp3



Steve Clarke of Clarke & Associates discusses the topic "Everything You Need to Know to Improve Your Barn's Energy Efficiency."

Feature Runs: 6:44

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2023/11/clarke-231107.mp3



