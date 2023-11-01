Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium Audio Special for November 9, 2023



Farmscape youth reporter 10-year-old Lucas Cochrane interviews fellow 10-year-old Reise Podhordeski, the Sask Pork Whole Hog Youth Ambassador, about his duties and his experiences in that role.

As part of the "Graduate Students Highlights" portion of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2023 Karolina Steinerova, a graduate student at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, discusses her research which looks at the potential impact of play on the well-being, health and lifetime productivity of pigs.

As part of the "Graduate Students Highlights" portion of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2023 Abby Tilotson, a master’s student with the University of Saskatchewan and the Prairie Swine Centre, discusses her research which looks at the value of providing enrichments to pigs.

As part of the "Graduate Students Highlights" portion of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2023 Francis Ferri, a graduate student in the Department of Computer and Electrical Engineering at the University of Saskatchewan, discusses the development of an automated system which uses artificial intelligence at the abattoir to assess on farm animal welfare.

Cathy Lennon, the general manager of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, discusses "Cybersecurity for your Farm" and the dangers posed by hackers.

Dr. Michael von Massow, a professor in the Department of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Guelph and the Ontario Agricultural College Chair in Food Systems Leadership, discusses the topic "What Consumers Know, What They Don't Know and Why it Matters."

Steve Seto, the Communications and Marketing Coordinator with the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board, discusses highlights of the just wrapped up Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2023 in Saskatoon.

