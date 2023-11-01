Farmscape for November 14, 2023



Outbreaks of Streptococcus zooepidemicus in Canada have prompted action by the Swine Health Information Center and the American Association of Swine Veterinarians.

In response to a series of severe Streptococcus zooepidemicus outbreaks in Canada, the Swine Health Information Center and the American Association of Swine Veterinarians will host a Strep zoo webinar November 29th.

Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says we have the opportunity for a very severe outbreak from Strep zoo, it can cause mortalities very quickly and the purpose of this webinar is to make sure that people are aware of all aspects about Strep zoo outbreaks.



Quote-Dr. Paul Sundberg-Swine Health Information Center:

In 2019 the U.S. had a significant outbreak of Strep zoo in pigs in Ohio and Tennessee and in a sow market in Tennessee and then we've seen it in Pennsylvania and Indiana after that.

That was our first indication that we have something that we've got to address and it was very severe.

It caused disease and it caused mortalities very quickly.

I've got reports of a Strep zoo that's causing the same type of thing on some farms in Canada recently and, adding those things together, although it is a sporadic infection, it's severe enough and there's enough important information about Strep zoo in pigs and its effect both in pigs and possibly in people that we thought that we needed to make sure that we give good information out there and give people an update on the status.



Dr. Sundberg says the webinar will feature people from both Canada and the United States who have experience with clinical outbreaks in Canada, experience in laboratory submissions and knowledge on the clinical implications and the zoonotic potential for Strep species.

For more information on Strep zoo or to register for the November 29 webinar visit swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



