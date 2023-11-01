Farmscape for December 22, 2023



The Chief Scientific Officer with Prairie Diagnostic Services suggests the infrastructure necessary to support analysis of the vast amounts of information being provided by genetic sequencing will become increasingly important as the technology moves forward.

The use of genomic sequencing to decipher the genetic coding of living organisms is helping revolutionize disease diagnostics, prevention and treatment and genetic selection.

Dr. Anatoliy Trokhymchuk, the Chief Scientific Officer with Prairie Diagnostic Services, says generating data is easy however interpreting this data is key and this is where sophisticated machine learning and computer algorithms can really help.



Quote-Dr. Anatoliy Trokhymchuk-Prairie Diagnostic Services:

The challenge would be the data analysis.

We really have this conundrum that we can not really grasp the data coming out of these devices.

This is where we need to start talking about the next generation of critical infrastructure for us as an industry and maybe as a sovereign nation.

Back in the 1800s to be a sovereign nation and to succeed you needed a railroad.

In the early 1900s it was the telegraph and then the telephone.

Then in the 20th century we all remember how the internet changed things.

Now I think we are on the cusp of another revolution where, in order to be a sovereign nation and a successful agricultural economy, you will need this new infrastructure to be able to handle big data and to be able to use artificial intelligence to generate that critical information to enable advantageous decision making for our production systems.

This is where there are some challenges because we already see that some of the major market players really want to dominate and really want to monopolise the market.

We already have some challenges on hand where we see that, if there is a single technology with one or few entities controlling this technology, we can be in a vulnerable situation.



Dr. Trokhymchuk believes, for this civilization, that artificial intelligence will have more impact than fire and electricity.

Bruce Cochrane.



