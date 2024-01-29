Farmscape for January 29, 2024



Farm Health Guardian reports enhancements to its biosecurity software will help farmers and food companies improve disease prevention by identifying and alerting them to potential biosecurity breaches.

Farm Health Guardian is a biosecurity software system that helps protect against diseases on pig farms and poultry farms by allowing farmers and food companies to track animal movement.

Farm Health Guardian Customer Success Representative Adam Black says there's been a lot of research that shows the movement of animals, the movement of people and bringing various items onto the farm increases the risk of the spread of disease.



Quote-Adam Black-Farm Health Guardian:

Different companies have different way of managing their vehicles.

Lots of these farmers and food companies use a GPS system to manage their logistics on their vehicles, route tracking and planning.

That's what we're integrating with.

We're integrating with these preexisting fleet management softwares so Motive, which is our newest integration that we've just linked with, tracks these vehicles and then we can add a biosecurity layer.

Its main purpose is to monitor these vehicles.

Lots of them can tell when it's time for service but what we're connecting in on is the GPS data and when it enters a farm property, we can then know it’s time of entry and exit and then we can also add a breach alert to that.

We can set up different protocols with our system to alert veterinary teams, logistics teams, whoever needs to know that there is a potential breach and that action needs to be taken.



Black says by monitoring truck movement veterinarian and logistics teams, can identify the vehicles that might be at risk and pull them, clean them and get them back on the road as quickly and efficiently as possible before they enter any farm properties.

Further details can be accessed by searching Farm Health Guardian.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers