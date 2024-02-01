Farmscape for February 1, 2024



The Swine Health Information Center has outlined its research priorities for 2024.

As part of its January eNewsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its 2024 Plan of Work.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says the 2024 plan includes 36 research priorities in five key areas.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

We have five strategic areas in which the Swine Health Information Center has really focussed its efforts in 2024.

One is improved swine health information, pillar two is monitor and mitigate risks to swine health, three is respond to emerging diseases, four is surveillance and discovery of emerging diseases and the fifth pillar is our swine diseases matrices.

We've been looking at how do we identify the highest priorities in each of these strategic areas.

After the listening sessions we were able to provide a draft list of research topics and priorities and to our working groups as well as our Board of Directors who help identify the highest needs that would provide the greatest value to producers.

The Board of Directors then revised and approved that plan of work and that plan of work is now available on our web site.

We have various priorities that have been identified under those five strategic areas, one of which is to continue the domestic and global disease monitoring reports.

We're looking for areas in which we can enhance those reports, provide more information in real more time so that producers are able to see the changes in both domestic and global swine diseases to provide them with that information in as real time as possible.



Dr. Niederwerder says one of SHIC's goals is to be nimble, responsive and adaptive to industry needs as they arise.

She says we don't know what the next emerging swine health risk is so its important to be able to identify those risks in as real time as possible and respond as they come up.

Bruce Cochrane.



