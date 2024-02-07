Farmscape for February 7, 2024



The Swine Health Information Center has renewed its commitment for 2023 2024 to the Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project.

The Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project, administered by the University of Minnesota, provides continuous tracking and analysis of domestic swine disease trends through voluntary weekly reporting by pork producers.

Swine Health Information Center Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says the MSHMP program is the largest voluntary swine health project in the United States.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

A couple of the ways in which this information is used is looking at benchmarking systems across the participants so that you can evaluate your system across the other systems that are anonymized but included in the report.

Each year of the Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project, since 2011 and inception, they've been tracking the PRRS cumulative incidents over time.

That's another way for the industry to benchmark the incidents of PRRS from year to year to understand where does this year fit in to historical trends?

The other way in which the Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project data has been used is looking at, can we utilize this data for regional representation to understand early disease warnings that can be notifiable through the disease reporting?

We're always looking for ways in which industry data can be used to provide more actionable information back to producers.

If the information can provide an early disease warning signal, then those producers are more aware and more able to implement certain biosecurity protocols that will reduce the risk for their specific site.



Dr. Niederwerder encourages anyone who has questions about the Morrison Swine Health Monitoring Project or activities of the Swine Health Information Center to visit the SHIC website at swinehealth.org.

