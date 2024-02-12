Farmscape for February 12, 2024



The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network is calling on pork producers and veterinarians to report any incidents of Splenic torsion or twisted spleen.

The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its Quarter four report for 2023.

CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen says Splenic torsions or twisted spleen is a rare condition but it's something that came up in quarter three of 2023 and again in quarter 4 and it's attracting attention and generating discussion.



Quote-Dr. Jette Christensen-Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network:

We know that several vets have seen sows that died and when they opened the sow the spleen was twisted and that's about it.

We know that it can cause death in sows.

It might also happen for younger animals, so finishers, because we know it's found at slaughter but at slaughter it's not the cause of death.

Its a chronic twisted spleen so the animals have survived so exactly how deadly or fatal a twisted spleen is, we don't know.

We would like to get a little bit more information about it so we're reaching out to producers to call their vets if they suspect that sows die of twisted spleens and to vets to also report back to us or let us know if they see any twisted spleens so we can get a little bit more insight into twisted spleens.

Right now, the only theory we have is that twisted spleens might be caused by excessive movement of the animals.

For instance, if sows jump gates when they're moved from, for example, gestation to farrowing or the other way around or maybe large finishers can do the same, jump gates or have excessive movement but we really don't know.

We would like people to let us know if they see anything or if they have insight into twisted spleens.



To get more information on twisted spleen or report anything unusual, email manager@cwshin.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers