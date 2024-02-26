Farmscape for February 26, 2024



The Swine Health Information Center has issued a call for research proposals targeting priorities identified in its 2024 Plan of Work.

The Swine Health Information Center is inviting submissions to address 11 of the 36 research priorities outlined in its 2024 Plan of Work.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says 1.1 million dollars is being made available for the 2024 Plan of Work Research Program priorities with individual project budgets expected to be between 50 thousand and 150 thousand dollars.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

There are three primary areas in the request for proposals.

One is monitoring and mitigating risks to swine health, the second one is responding to emerging disease and the third one is surveillance and discovery and emerging disease.

These proposals are due on March 1st and one of the primary areas within the proposal that we're encouraging researchers to develop is to clearly identify which of the research priorities their proposal addresses.

Within those large groups of pillars of strategic priorities, we're looking for proposals specifically on areas such as cull sow market biosecurity and how to we enhance disease surveillance in that population.

We're also looking for proposals on engineering biosecurity control through either new site construction or strategic renovation.

We're also looking at areas such as improving the diagnostic tools for diseases such as porcine circovirus two, three and four.

We're really looking at areas in which we can enhance surveillance and monitoring for emerging swine diseases as well as respond and improve biosecurity in some of these other populations.



Dr. Niederwerder says collaborative projects that include the pork industry, allied industries, academic institutions, and/or public/private partnerships are highly encouraged.

The complete request for proposals, including a proposal template and a detailed outline of research priorities can be found on SHIC's website at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



