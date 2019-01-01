Farmscape for March , 2024



The Industry Relations Manager with North 49 Foods reports the ramp up of the company's new cull sow slaughtering plant at Moose Jaw is on track and progressing according to expectations.

This past October Donald's Fine Foods, which has operated Thunder Creek Pork in Moose Jaw since 2011, officially opened its new North 49 Foods cull sow slaughtering plant in Moose Jaw.

North 49 Foods Industry Relations Manager Neil Ketilson says the plan was to start with about 85 employees and build on that as the business grows and the plan is going according to expectations and things are moving right along.



As everybody in the industry probably would know, or anybody that's started up a new facility, there's always issues involved in getting things organized.

We have a whole bunch of new Canadians that are working at the plant so training is a big issue.

Getting producers to change their habits in terms of sow deliveries and having them understand the benefits of going to North 49 are all part and parcel with the start up.

We knew it would take some time and rightfully so.

We continue to ramp up and process more and more sows on a weekly basis.

I think there's about 200 thousand sows right now that go into the United States for processing.

That creates all kinds of issues for producers in terms of logistics getting them to the U.S. destinations.

It costs a tremendous amount of money in terms of freight costs and really there is always the border issues that we need to worry about whether it be for Seneca Valley Virus or any potential breaks or disease issues on either side of the border that we would like to avoid so the plant really has the opportunity to do that and is really a useful thing for the industry due to that.



Ketilson notes the new facility is also creating competition which has stimulated increased cull sow prices and that is benefitting all producers, whether they deliver to North 49 or not.

Bruce Cochrane.



