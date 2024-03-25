Farmscape for March 25, 2024



Scientists representing the pork industry, international organizations, allied industries, academic institutions and or public-private partnerships are being invited to submit research proposals designed to help enhance U.S. prevention, preparedness and response capabilities for Japanese encephalitis virus.

The Swine Health Information Center and the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research have issued a call for research proposals to address specific research priorities related to Japanese Encephalitis Virus, a mosquito born infection that affects several species including pigs and people.

JEV was identified in Australia in 2022 and, although North American remains free of the infection, it has been identified as a priority for North American prevention and preparedness.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says, in response to this emerging disease, the Swine Health Information Center and the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research have identified 13 research priorities for JEV.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

We are requesting proposals that are collaborative projects that demonstrate urgent and timeliness of completion for the greatest value to pork producers, and so efficient use of funds.

We also want to ensure that these research proposals that are being developed and solicited address one of the 13 research priorities that have been outlined in the call for proposals.

We're looking for projects that should be completed within a 12-to-18-month period and project budgets that are up to 250 thousand.

We are looking for proposals that have the most efficient use of funds and that are submitted by the deadline, which is April 15th, 2024 by 5:00 pm central.

There is a research proposal template that we are asking anyone developing a proposal to utilize for their submission and submission and submission instructions that are on the web site.



Dr. Niederwerder notes links to the application template and to a webinar which explains the application process, can be accessed through the Swine Health Information Center or the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research websites.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers