Farmscape for May 22, 2024



The Executive Director of Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan says, with less than three percent of the Canadian population directly involved in producing food, it's increasingly important for farmers and ranchers to engage with consumers in the big cities.

CanadianFoodFocus.org, launched by Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan in 2019 in an effort to reach more Canadian consumers, is highlighted as part of Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan's May eNewsletter.

The site contains seven sections ranging from what happens on the farm to tips on cooking.

Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan Executive Director Clinton Monchuk says market research conducted throughout Canada shows people do have questions about their food so it is important to provide avenue where they can go to get transparent, truthful information about how their food is grown and how to use their food.



Quote-Clinton Monchuk-Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan:

When we started we thought, if we could get another 100 thousand people who were interested every month it would be a successful achievement for CanadianFoodFocus.org.

Last year's stats from the website and the social media channel, we had engagement of just over 800 thousand individuals per month and it's growing.

We're getting close, some of the months in 2024, to over one million engagements every month.

These are the individuals who actually want to know more about the food and they live in urban audiences.

When we do the demographics for who's actually clicking and watching videos and sharing and just engaging with the content, it's primarily from the megacities in Canada, Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary.

We have a French version of this, so Montreal, Quebec City.

These are huge wins in the agriculture industry because people are a little bit more removed from food and the production of food than they were a generation or two ago.

We're finding there's a desire, there's a need for this information and we're filling it with this unbiased transparent information.



Monchuk encourages anyone interested to visit CanadianFoodFocus.org or contact Farm and Food Care Saskatchewan.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers