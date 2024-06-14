Farmscape for June 14, 2024



Saskatchewan Agriculture reports rain continued to hinder planting over the past week but the majority of farmers have now completed spring seeding.

Saskatchewan Agriculture released its crop report yesterday for the period from June 4th to June 10th.

Meghan Rosso, a Crops Extension Specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture says, with 98 percent of the 2024 crop now in the ground provincially, most producers have now completed their spring seeding.



Quote-Meghan Rosso-Saskatchewan Agriculture:

Rain continued to hinder seeding operations in the northeast and east central parts of the province with some producers indicating that their acres may not be able to be seeded this year due to the excess moisture in these regions.

Rain fell throughout the province over the last week with the northeast region receiving the highest amount as compared to other parts of the province.

The continued rainfall across the province allowed moisture conditions to increase with a few more regions indicating surplus moisture.

Although many crops fall within the normal stages of development for this time of year, there has been a week over week increase to the percentage of crops reported as behind the normal stages of development.

This is due to the cooler temperatures experienced and delays to seeding from rainfall.

Notably spring wheat and oilseed crops are the furthest behind the normal stages of development for this time of year.

The majority of crops across the province are reported in good to excellent condition given the moisture received.

This has provided a great start for crops as compared to previous years.

Environmental conditions contributing to crop damage this week include excessive moisture, frost and wind.

Damage overall was reported as minor except for a few areas of the province reporting increased crop damage from wind and excessive moisture.

Producers also noted that crops are showing signs of stress due to this excess moisture in some areas of the province.



Rosso says, as producers wrap up seeding, they'll be applying in crop herbicide as weather conditions allow and finishing rock picking and producers will need to be continually monitoring crops as flea beetle and grasshopper damage has been increasing in areas throughout the province.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers