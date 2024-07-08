Farmscape for July 8, 2024



A study conducted by Pipestone Research has compared the effectiveness of automated power washing of swine barns to manual power washing.

A study funded through the Swine Health Information Center's Wean-to-Harvest Biosecurity Research Program, in partnership with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and Pork Checkoff, compared the effectiveness of an automated rail mounted power washer system to a manned power washing crew, looking at cleaning time, manpower time, water usage and cleanliness rate.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says comparisons were made in August 2023 and February 2024 to cover washing in warm and cold weather.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

This technology is out in the industry and people are trying to understand what is the value and the use of this in their own particular systems?

If it can reduce time and labor to try to get barn washing done that's very important, but also water reduction.

The robotic system or the rail mounted wash system both for the August and February components of the investigation did have increased water usage when compared to the manual system.

The robotic system, while it worked on its own, still required extra manual power washing to do touch ups and other focuses and the robotic system also did decrease the manpower hours.

However, it still took longer for the robotic systems to complete a wash process of the barn as compared to the manual systems.

As well the robotic system did utilize more water comparatively.

Anytime you are washing a barn it is labor intense, it takes a lot of time and it's not necessarily a fun procedure and anything that we can do to investigate options to make this an easier and more efficient process values all of our producers.



Full results of the study can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

