Farmscape for July 10, 2024



The Wild Boar Specialist with Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation says damage caused to the landscape by wild boar is usually the most noticeable indication of a wild boar population.

The risk of the spread of disease, especially African Swine Fever, to domestic swine has made the eradication of wild boar a priority in Canada.

Hannah McKenzie, the Wild Boar Specialist with Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation, says they're numbers in Alberta are low so people may not be seeing them but there are signs to look for.



Quote-Hannah McKenzie-Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation:

The tracks are quite similar to deer but they have a bit less of that pointed heart shape and more rounded toes and the dew claws tend to be outside the track instead of in line.

Then the scat is also something that folks can watch out for but, with the tracks and the scat, unless it's that perfect track or that classic looking scat, sometimes it can be hard to tell that it's wild boar.

So, we really encourage people to watch out for some of the damage that they cause to the land.

Those are usually good signs that wild boar are in the area.

For example, wallowing.

This is where they would roll around or wade into water or muddy areas and they do this to cool.

Wild boat are not able to sweat so they need to always be near water to stay cool, particularly in the summer and also they use that mud as a parasite deterrent.

If there's wild boar in the area, often you'll see this muddy wallowing that's happening with lots of tracks around that area.

Or people can also look for rooting.

Wild boar are omnivores and they eat pretty much anything they can fit in their mouth and so one of their main ways of feeding is using their nose to root up the ground and eat any of the roots or bulbs or shoots that are underground and that can often stand out.

It usually in quite a large area and sometimes it can be as extreme as looking like somebody has rototilled the are.

So, looking for signs of wallowing and rooting are often a good indication that there are wild boar in the area.



McKenzie notes information on wild boar along with pictures of what to look for can be found on alberta.ca.

Sightings can be reported by calling 310-FARM or filling out the online Report Wild Boar form on Alberta.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers