July 30, 2024



Researchers with the University of Minnesota have kicked off a study to identify risks to the swine sector and potential management options for high path avian influenza.

In response to the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 in the U.S. dairy industry, the Swine Health Information Center is funding a literature review to identify research priorities and knowledge gaps related to the risk posed to swine.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says there's a long history of information presented through peer reviewed scientific publications and different industry presentations so this is a large undertaking.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

Dr. Montse Torremorell out of University of Minnesota will be running this literature review alongside her team.

The goal is to identify and summarise what is the current knowledge regarding influenza in swine but also to look at what are the different management strategies that have been utilized to manage these viruses and then compare and contract some of this information with what is know about H5N1 in livestock with the main goal to identify research needs and gaps that can help us better prevent but also be prepared to respond and manage H5N1 should it ever be found in swine.

Dr. Torremorell and her team will be looking at mining that data of knowledge for H1 and H3 in swine covering surveillance, management, clinical presentation and summarising that information.

More recent information will be mined from H5N1 in wild birds but now also in cattle.

Again, the goal is really to identify what do we know currently for H5N1 and then summarise that to provide a roadmap for potential research of H5N1 in swine.



Dr. Becton notes information on this literature review and any results will be available through the SHIC web site swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



