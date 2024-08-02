Farmscape for August 2, 2024



Animal Health Canada has expanded the scope of its CanSpotASF surveillance program to provide African Swine Fever rule out testing for invasive wild pigs as well as commercial domestic swine.

CanSpotASF, an early detection surveillance program for African Swine Fever in Canada, works with approved animal diagnostic labs and provincial and federal abattoirs to provide diagnostic screening of pigs displaying symptoms that could be attributed to ASF.

Animal Health Canada Executive Director Colleen McElwain explains the program was implemented in 2020 to provide early detection and enhance ASF planning, preparedness, and response readiness.





CanSpotASF has been encouraging veterinarians and producers to submit sample materials of domestic pigs to these approved labs for testing whenever possible.

With the launch of the invasive wild pig surveillance tool, we're now expanding that to a different group of animals that could potentially get African Swine Fever.

Wild pigs have been added because they're considered an invasive species in Canada.

They cause ecological damage, wildlife and habitat destruction, crop damage and human safety concerns.

Wild pigs also spread and can be a reservoir for diseases that pose a risk to wildlife and livestock, one of the biggest concerns being African Swine Fever.

Because of that we have expanded our program to now take samples for African Swine Fever in wild pigs.

What we have seen in other countries, because Canada has not had African Swine Fever detected ever, is that it can come through the movement of people and goods and there's an increased risk because of that.

African Swine Fever does not affect humans or the safety of pork products but it is a severe disease for pigs.

Close to 100 percent of the pigs can die if they are infected with certain strains of that virus and it would have a huge impact on our domestic pork production in Canada because we would see borders close and the trade of lives pigs and pork products would stop so early detection activities including in wild pigs is really critical and so that's why we've extended the program.



Wildlife officers, trappers, veterinarians or others are encouraged to submit wild pig sample materials for rule out testing whenever possible.

Information on the program and how to submit samples can be found at AnimalHealthCanada.ca/CanSpotASF.

Bruce Cochrane.



