Collaboration and coordination are credited with CanSpotASF's success in enhancing African Swine Fever planning, preparedness and response readiness in Canada.

Animal Health Canada's CanSpotASF program, a voluntary early detection surveillance program for African Swine Fever in Canada that's been working with approved animal diagnostic labs and provincial and federal abattoirs since 2020 to provide diagnostic screening of pigs displaying symptoms that could be attributed to ASF was recently expanded to include ASF rule out testing for wild pigs.

Animal Health Canada Executive Director Colleen McElwain says CanSpotASF is part of an unprecedented collaboration.



Quote-Colleen McElwain-Animal Health Canada:

Animal Health Canada is the only national organization that brings together industry, federal, provincial and territorial governments and we do that to provide guidance on a cohesive, functional and responsive farmed animal health and welfare system in Canada.

The surveillance program is a collaborative initiative under Animal Health Canada between the Canadian Pork Council and the Canadian Meat Council, provincial swine industry organizations, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, provincial governments, the Canadian Animal Health Surveillance Network laboratories, the Canadian Association of Swine veterinarians, the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, Canadian universities and the Canadian Swine Health Intelligence Network and I should mention that the Canadian Swine Health Intelligence Network includes regional networks in Quebec, Ontario, the western provinces as well as the Atlantic provinces.

CanSpotASF is a voluntary surveillance program and the launch of the Invasive Wild Pig Surveillance Tool is meant to encourage wildlife officers, trappers, veterinarians and others to submit sample materials to one of these approved laboratories for testing when ever possible.

That is why we needed that big group of organizations to help with both the abattoir level, getting the labs to be able to share information and then also now to work with different folks in conservation and wildlife management.

We encourage people to review the guidance document we've created on invasive wild pig surveillance and for more information, that's on our web site and AnimalHealthCanada.ca/canspotasf.



McElwain suggests when working on foreign animal disease preparedness collaboration is very important.

Bruce Cochrane.



