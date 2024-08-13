Farmscape for August 13, 2024



Reductions in the prevalence of PRRS, Porcine deltacoronavirus and PED highlight the Swine Health Information Center's August eNewsletter.

As part of its August eNewsletter the Swine Health Information Center has released its monthly domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports.

Swine Health Information Center Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says pork producers are thankful for a quiet summer.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

This is the second month that PRRS has seen a pretty good reduction, both across the sow and the wean to harvest categories.

While some states still see increased activity, such as South Dakota, Oklahoma, Indiana, overall, we are seeing a decline in PRRS case submissions and so that's also good for the summer.

In other areas we are also seeing a reduction in case submissions both for Porcine deltacoronavirus as well as PED.

We are seeing that activity again bear with the summer trends and see a decline overall.

One of the areas that we are seeing some increases in is Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae case detections.

That is being seen across both sow and the wean to harvest categories, so some of the discussion with the review group is that they may see some downstream effects of winter outbreaks in sow farms and also an impact of increased testing to try to monitor herd status as well as seeing increased case submissions when veterinarians are submitting for other pathogens and problems.

But, overall we're thankful for a relatively quiet summer.



Dr. Becton cautions there is a tendency to say it's warm outside, we have a lot of sun, maybe we can take a break from biosecurity but we can't afford to take breaks in biosecurity because there's always disease pressure.

She suggests, while we can take advantage warm weather and sunlight to do additional cleaning, it's still important to maintain the basics of biosecurity.

SHIC's domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports can be accessed at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



