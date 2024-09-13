Farmscape for September 13, 2024



The Executive Director of Animal Health Canada suggests the main strength of the organization is its ability to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to address complex issues related to animal health and welfare.

Animal Health Canada will host Animal Health Canada Forum 2024 October 8th and 9th at the Infinity Convention Center in Ottawa.

This year's theme is collaboration, communication, action; creating a cohesive functional and responsive farmed animal health and welfare system in Canada.

Animal Health Canada Executive Director Colleen McElwain says the conference is a place for stakeholders, members and others interested in Canada's animal health and welfare system to come together to discuss key issues.



Quote-Colleen McElwain-Animal Health Canada:

Animal Health Canada is a not for profit and the only national organization that brings together industry, federal, provincial and territorial partners to provide guidance on a cohesive, functional and responsive farmed animal health and welfare system in Canada.

Our members include federal, provincial, territorial governments, industry organizations and other partners who work in animal health and welfare in Canada.

We provide leadership in building a collaborative multi-partner model that clarifies the respective roles, responsibilities and accountabilities of each partner implementing an animal health strategy for Canada and we are beginning with emergency management but we also have other divisions that work in other areas as well.

The issues and topics that we take on at Animal Health Canada are very big and they're very complex so no one organization can do that well on their own and, because of this, it's foundational to have the ability to see all perspectives and share information across governments and sectors.

At Animal Health Canada this is our strength, to build a collaborative multi-partner model that clarifies roles, responsibilities, accountabilities for all partners in farmed animal health and welfare.



The online registration deadline for Animal Health Canada Forum 2024 is September 24th and anyone looking for more information or to register can do so at AnimalHealthCanada.ca.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers