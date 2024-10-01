Farmscape for October 16, 2024



The Communications and Marketing Coordinator with Sask Pork says the 47th edition of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium features a good list of speakers and an opportunity for networking.

The Saskatchewan Pork Development Board's 47th annual Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium is scheduled for Saskatoon November 5th and 6th.

Sask Pork Communications and Marketing Coordinator Steve Seto says the symposium brings producers to Saskatoon for two days of live sessions, networking and an opportunity to see what's up to date in the industry and the latest technology advances.



Quote-Steve Seto-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

We have a really really good list of speakers this year.

The big one is Dr. Temple Grandin out of Colorado State University.

She will be here on day one and giving the keynote address.

We have Dr. Sylvain Charlebois giving a keynote and Kevin Grier giving us an update on the economics around the pork industry.

We have some really good keynote speakers this year that do a wide array of what's going on across the industry to give people a little bit of insight of what they can use on farm as well as what the industry is looking like outside of it for our consumers.

I believe that it benefits everybody, whether it be producers, industry representatives, whether it be from the technology side, the hardware side, operations, vaccines to even government as well.

Having that face-to-face contact with people I think is very crucial so I think everyone is going to benefit from being part of the symposium and it really is a great opportunity for them.



Anyone interested in learning more about or registering for Saskatchewan pork Industry Symposium 2024 can do so through the Sask Pork website at saskpork.com.

Bruce Cochrane.



