Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium Audio Special for November 7, 2024



Ken Engele, the Manager of Knowledge Transfer with the Prairie Swine Centre, discusses “Taking Care of Basics-Measuring On-Farm Best Management Practices.”

Runs 6:31

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2024/11/engele-241105.mp3



Dr. Temple Grandin, an Animal Science Professor with Colorado State University, facilitates “A Discussion on Pig Handling and Welfare.”

Runs 13:08

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2024/11/grandin-241105.mp3



Dr. Martyna Lagoda, a Post Doctoral Fellow with the University of Saskatchewan, discusses “Advancing swine welfare practices to empower your industry: Outcomes and future directions from the NSERC Chair in Swine Welfare.”

Runs 8:00

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2024/11/lagoda-241105.mp3



Dr. Raj Sharma, a Post Doctoral Research Fellow with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln “Enhancing the future of pork production with new technology.”

Runs 10:25

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2024/11/sharma-241105.mp3



Dr. Brad Chappell, the Director of Veterinary Services with Topigs Norsvin Canada, discusses “Biosecurity-Back to Basics.”

Runs 5:01

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2024/11/chappell-241105.mp3



Dr. Bobbie Lundquist, the Emergency Preparedness Director with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, discusses “ASF Preparedness,, Zoning and Zoning Arrangements.”

Runs 9:08

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2024/11/lundquist-241105.mp3



Stephen Heckbert, the Executive Director of the Canadian Pork Council, discusses “Changes to Canada’s Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Pigs.”

Runs 9:54

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2024/11/heckbert-241106.mp3



Kevin Grier, with Kevin Grier Marketing and Consulting, discusses “the Competitive Status of the Canadian Pork Industry.”

Runs 5:07

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2024/11/grier-241106.mp3



Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, a professor with Dalhousie University, discusses “Navigating the Maze: Agri-Food Trends and their Impact on the Pork Industry.”

Runs 9:14

https://fsaudio.farmscape.com/2024/11/charlebois-241106.mp3



