The Swine Health Information Center is inviting pork sector stakeholders to provide their input into its annual plan or work planning process.

Each year, as part of its mission to protect and enhance the health of the U.S. swine herd by minimising the impact of emerging disease threats, the Swine Health Information Center reevaluates its activities and research priorities.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says stakeholders are invited to provide their input to help identify the greatest needs, the greatest emerging disease risks and where activities should be focussed in 2025.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

Our five strategic priorities are to improve swine health information, to monitor and mitigate risk to swine health, to respond to emerging diseases, to conduct surveillance and discovery of emerging diseases and then to prioritise swine disease risk through our disease matrices.

We look at those five strategic priorities, we start to look at allocation of budget and resources then we have a series of stakeholder meetings that occur throughout the fall.

This includes pork producers, veterinary diagnosticians, swine health researchers, pork producer state organizations, swine veterinarians and other industry stakeholders that can help us to identify those emerging disease risks and priorities that should be included on the 2025 plan.

After the conclusion of the stakeholder listening sessions, we take those research priorities and ideas that have been generated to the two Swine Health Information Center working groups.

This working groups assist us in helping to prioritise each of the research topics with regards to how they help us to build a SHIC mission.

We then take those prioritised ideas and research objectives to the SHIC Board of Directors who help review and revise and ultimately approve the plan of work for the upcoming year.



Dr. Niederwerder says the goal is publish the plan by the end of the year to inform stakeholders of upcoming activities and outline research priorities to enable researchers to submit proposals to address those priorities.

To provide feedback visit swinehealth.org.

