November 19, 2024



The Communications and Marketing Coordinator with Sask Pork says the province's pork producers are heading toward 2025 in an optimistic mood.

Earlier this month the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board hosted the 47th edition of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium.

Sask Pork Communications and Marketing Coordinator Steve Seto says pork producers and people from across the industry including retailers and processors travel to Saskatoon to learn about the latest information and advances in technology that will help improve the standards on the farm.



Quote-Steve Seto-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

This year we saw another record number of attendees.

We saw more than 300 people attend symposium which is absolutely terrific.

We saw a lot of registrations come in months, weeks, days before and even the day of symposium so there is a lot of interest for the symposium.

Last year we saw a record number.

Again, we had about 270 attendees last year so we're seeing general interest year over year right now which is great and that is certainly suggesting that the pork industry is strong, it's going to continue to be strong and there's a lot of optimism going into the years ahead.

Pork producers are in a pretty good spot right now in terms of the market and market price.

Things can always get better but I think that they're seeing a lot of optimism in where they can go to be profitable in positioning themselves to other proteins in the market which is great for our producers.

There's been two down years but I think looking ahead there's a lot of optimism in seeing some really profitable years ahead.

According to our attendees a lot of people are seeing that and wanting to come and be part of something that's going to be really positive in the years ahead.



Seto says organizers have started working on the 2025 edition.

He says it takes a lot to put the event together and he applauds the efforts of the advisory committee, event sponsors, exhibitors, speakers and attendees.

Bruce Cochrane.



