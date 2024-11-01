Farmscape for November 27, 2024



A new tool to help pork producers and their veterinarians rid their operations of Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae has been unveiled as part of the Swine Health Information Center's November eNewsletter.

The Swine Health Information Center's monthly domestic swine disease monitoring report, released as part of its November eNewsletter, includes a bonus page which contains diagnostic data supporting effective Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae control in breeding herds.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says this resource is intended to assist pork producers and their veterinarians in creating and executing strategies for Mycoplasma elimination.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae is a bacterial infection of pigs that causes pneumonia of swine but it also impacts pigs both by reduced growth and then the potential for coinfections which can lead to higher mortality but also higher treatment costs.

We're introducing this additional disease reporting to really help provide more information for people that are trying to look at potential elimination programs and understanding where there is a higher level of activity occurring, what age groups and even locality.

All of this information can help out when people are trying to assess their own elimination program and control of what they look like in the breeding herds.

Producers and their veterinarians are utilizing this when they're assessing their herd health and how they could potentially implement a disease elimination program.

It helps to inform what are farm risks, what are areas that are needed for research that we don't understand about this pathogen and also support of elimination by giving us an idea of regionality for some of these infections as well as understanding what are the coinfections that also need to be managed such as PRRS or even influenza?



The Swine health Information Center's domestic and global swine disease monitoring reports can be assessed through SHIC's web site at swinehealth.org.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers