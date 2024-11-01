Farmscape for December 3, 2024



A Humboldt, Saskatchewan area pork producer is being recognised by his piers for a lifetime of achievement.

Among the highlights of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2024, held last month in Saskatoon was the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board's Awards of Distinction presentations.

This year's Award of Distinction: Lifetime Achievement was presented to Florian Possberg, a pork producer from Humboldt.

Sask Pork Communications and Marketing Coordinator Steve Seto says Florian, his wife Betty and their family have been involved in the pork sector since the mid-1970s.



Quote-Steve Seto-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

Lifetime Achievement goes to recognise people who have put years and years of hard work into our industry and made a lasting impact, one that as soon as you hear their name or their company or the business or the farm, what ever it may be, you can find a way that you have been connected by them or have had an impact.

When you talk about hog production in the province, I think the first name that comes to a lot of people's minds is Florian and Betty Possberg.

They started off with their 60-sow hog operation in 1976 and then built it up from there to Big Sky Farms and now Polar Pork and are known for the donations that they've made and really standing up for everybody in the hog industry as well.

It shows from what they do on the production side and from the support and backing that they've shown for every producer in the province.

That really goes to show that they're taking the extra step in order to make sure that pork production is sustainable, profitable and healthy in this province.

Without them I don't know if the pork industry would be where it's at today.



Seto says Florian Possberg has been an absolute rock in the industry and its gratifying to give him the recognition that he fully deserves.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



