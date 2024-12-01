Farmscape for December 10, 2024



The General Manager of the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board suggests North America is one of the world's success stories when it comes to trade and Saskatchewan's pork sector is anxious to see the excellent trading relationship between Canada and the U.S. continue.

With the renegotiation of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement looming, discussion on trade was among the highlights last week when the province's pork producers gathered in Swift Current for Sask Pork's 2024 Annual General meeting.

Saskatchewan Pork Development Board General Manager Mark Ferguson says everyone within the Canadian economy is watching the issue of trade with the U.S. and coming up with strategies on how to make sure any negotiation or renegotiation of our free trade deal looks out for Canadians.



Quote-Mark Ferguson-Saskatchewan Pork Development Board:

On the trade side, we have a great trading relationship with the U.S. and it goes both ways.

I think we're each other's biggest trading partners so I think that pork producers certainly want to see that continue.

The message is that we want to provide product to Canada and the U.S. to consumers in both countries that is economical.

Pork is one of the most economical proteins to purchase and we would like to keep it that way.

We don't want to see Canada get into a trade war at all.

We want to see free trade continue.

North America is one of the world's success stories on trade and free trade and it's benefited both countries over the years.

I think U.S. pork producers would agree with that as well as Canadian producers and consumers that are able to purchase products at a good price.



Ferguson suggests it's important to reach American consumers.

He observes the problem with tariffs is they make everything more expensive and hurt consumers and he doubts consumers want that.

Bruce Cochrane.



