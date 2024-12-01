Farmscape for December 18, 2024



Six new research projects have been launched to enhance U.S. prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response capabilities for Japanese Encephalitis Virus.

Japanese Encephalitis Virus is a mosquito borne infection found in southeast Asia and Pacific Island nations and, while North America remains free of JEV, a new genotype, genotype 4 was identified 2022 in Australia that impacted several sow breeding herds causing reproductive failure, delayed farrowing, stillbirths, mummified fetuses and serious health issues for those that were born alive.

The Swine Health Information Center in partnership with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and Pork Checkoff have funded six projects to enhance U.S. prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response capabilities.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says, because this virus is typically maintained in a water bird to mosquito natural cycle, it is difficult to control vectors around swine herds.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

When we think about Japanese Encephalitis Virus and the potential impact on sow breeding farms but also the potential impact through mosquitos and through potential spillover into humans and horses from those mosquito vectors we want to learn how we can mitigate any production losses if JEV is introduced but also eradicate it as quickly as possible and, as a primary goal, prevent infection.

Anytime we can prevent an infection from being introduced into the country, best case scenario as we know mosquito borne viruses in particular have significant disease control challenges just because of the wildlife component and the vector component.

So, a lot of this work is really trying to learn about the virus, its potential impact on the U.S. swine industry and how do we mitigate and prepare for potential incursions.



