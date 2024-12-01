Farmscape for December 31, 2024



The Swine Health Information Center has added E. coli monitoring to its monthly Domestic Swine Disease Monitoring Report and extended its commitment to the report through September 2025.

The Swine Health Information Center's Domestic Swine Disease Monitoring Report provides a monthly update on what's going on with diseases being tracked in the field across the United States.

SHIC Associate Director Dr. Lisa Becton says the information contained in the report originates from six veterinary diagnostic laboratories, accounting for approximately 96 percent of all cases submitted in the U.S.



Quote-Dr. Lisa Becton-Swine Health Information Center:

This project is run by Drs. Giovani Trevisan and Daniel Linhares out of Iowa State University.

They work with six different veterinary diagnostic laboratories to collect PCR data information and case results across all of the swine samples submitted.

Any time that a swine veterinary sample is submitted to the six participating laboratories, that information then gets funnelled into one system and then reported out to all producers and veterinarians on an aggregate basis.

This report does have a wide range of users and stakeholders however predominantly is looked at from producers and their herd veterinarians because they'll utilize this information make herd decisions, to understand what risks are occurring in different regions, especially if people are shipping animals across state lines or to other areas of the country.

Really it does help producers and their veterinarians make decision on biosecurity, on animal movements, even looking at treatment and vaccination strategies as they move animals into other systems.

Again, the goal is to reduce the impact of diseases that are seen and to have a rapid way to identify if there are significant changes in emerging trends that are being seen for different diseases.



Dr. Becton suggests information contained in the Domestic Swine Disease Monitoring Report is critical to understanding what is the current status of a disease, where is it occurring, in what ages groups and what types of samples being submitted, be they oral fluids or other tissue samples?

Bruce Cochrane.



