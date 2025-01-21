Farmscape for January 21, 2025



The Media Coordinator with Manitoba Ag Days suggests the mood within southwestern Manitoba's agriculture community heading toward spring is one of cautious optimism.

Manitoba's largest indoor agricultural trade show, underway today, tomorrow and Thursday at Brandon's Keystone Center, features 550 plus exhibitors as well as 60 speakers and typically attracts over 30 thousand visitors from across Manitoba, into North Dakota and Saskatchewan typically representing three to four generations.

Teresa Hildebrand, the Media Coordinator with Manitoba Ag Days, says farmers are always looking for ideas to that will improve the efficiency, environmental sustainability and financial stability of their operations and, through its Innovation Showcase, the event focuses on what's new.



Agriculture is immensely important and we want to thank everyone who helps bring Ag Days to Brandon and make it such a success.

We are in the Keystone Center and have this great indoor venue.

But we also know that the ripple effect of the show is across the region and so we really appreciate the businesses both in Brandon and in the surrounding areas that help make this show possible.

We also know that ripple effect is year-round, so agriculture is hugely influential in our economy and also in the social fabric, what our day-to-day interactions look like and we underscore how much we value that.

I think that right now in this corner of the province we have a cautiously optimistic mood as always.

We know that we are in the middle of a deep freeze right now so we have the chance for everyone to come inside and share ideas, exchange ideas, plan and get ready for this growing season.

We've had some good moisture, some good snow cover and so hopefully that helps set us up for a good season.



