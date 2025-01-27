Farmscape for January 27, 2025



The General Manager of Manitoba Ag Days suggests the success of the 2025 edition of the annual event is a reflection of the optimism among farmers heading into this year's growing season.

The 48’th annual edition of Manitoba Ag Days, held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week at Brandon's Keystone Centre, attracted visitors from British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and North and South Dakota and exhibitors and speakers from as far aways Prince Edward Island, Quebec, France, Germany and Australia.

Kristen Phillips, the General Manager of Manitoba Ag Days, says the event is very farm focused and interested in the same things farmers would be interested in and the mood at this year's show was surprisingly upbeat.



As a farmer myself I felt that maybe it could be down just the way the market is and the economy right now.

But I would say the mood is really great.

We had a really positive response and I think that the optimism is there.

The weather looks good.

Last year we had decent moisture and that has definitely put some optimism of getting the seeds in the ground.

If we could ask for a half inch every week, we would all be really blessed but I think that guys are positive and I find that with Ag Days.

Christmas is over, it's the first show of the year.

Ag Days really is where the ag year begins and you see that optimism and enthusiasm in the whole crowd.

The 49'th edition of Manitoba Ag Days is scheduled for January 20'th, 21'st and 22'nd of 2026.

For more visit manitobaagdays.com or Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



