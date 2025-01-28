Farmscape for January 28, 2025



Over a month later, Manitoba's lone PED break of 2024 has demonstrated the value of superior biosecurity, reflected the effectiveness of the province's PED Elimination Plan and shown the importance of cooperation and communication.

Manitoba's only case of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea in 2024, reported December 3'rd in a southeastern Manitoba finisher barn and attributed to a breech in biosecurity, triggered Manitoba's PED Elimination Plan.

Jenelle Hamblin, the Director of Swine Health with Manitoba Pork, says while the break was disappointing it was not unexpected and it provided an opportunity to gain a better understanding of where and how we can be better at preventing breaks.



Quote-Jenelle Hamblin-Manitoba Pork:

Communication really is the highlight here.

Upon suspicion of a case, the herd veterinarian did notify Manitoba Pork and the CVO to let us know that this could be PED.

Of course, at that point you're taking samples and submitting them to the lab for confirmation but it does give us an opportunity to prepare, to trigger the plan and in those very early moments it was preparing to notify the industry from the Manitoba Pork and CVO standpoint.

So, readying ourselves with an understanding of the premises, contacts or who is in the area to notify to make sure that they are made aware should those results have been positive, which of course we know that they were.

Once we have that confirmation of PED in an area, we at Manitoba Pork, are notifying producers within a five-kilometer buffer area by phone to let them know that there is a case of PED in the area.

Of course, upon that notification, we are strongly encouraging enhanced biosecurity.

It really is communicating the enhanced risk to those producers who are in the area and providing them with some suggestions that they can implement.

Many farms at this point, especially in the high-risk area, have created those enhanced response plans because they have been in the buffer area before and they understand what needs to be done at this point.



Hamblin says over a month after the break we haven't seen spillover.

She applauds the efforts of everyone involved in containing the break to one premises.

For more visit Farmscape.Ca.

Bruce Cochrane.



*Farmscape is produced on behalf of North America’s pork producers