A partner with Polar Pork says the integrated nature of the North American pork sector benefits farmers and consumers on both sides of the Canada U.S. border and is just good business.

On Monday U.S. President Donald Trump postponed for 30 days the imposition of across-the-board tariffs on U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico.

Florian Possberg, a partner with Polar Pork, says Canadian and U.S. pork producers work together closely.



For example, we produce early wean pigs at Polar Pork Farms.

Our customers in the U.S. tell us that they're the healthiest best performing pigs that they can find in North America.

Because we have a health advantage here in Canada, that kind of pig just isn't available in the U.S. for their finishing barns.

So, for individuals that we do business with, our relationship is very important to both of us.

Quite frankly it's a good market for us and it's a top performing animal and a profitable animal for them and that's just our little niche.

There's a lot of market hogs in eastern Canada.

There's not enough slaughter capacity for the pigs out of Quebec and Ontario to all be slaughtered there.

There's about 10 thousand a week move into Michigan and other places in that part of the United States.

Again, that's kind of a niche thing but very important for the individuals involved.

Our pigs help their plants stay competitive because they have the volume they need and our producers have a good home for their animals.

That's the live side.

On the pork side, our industries are hugely integrated and those are relationships that have built up over many years and they're built up because it's good business.



Possberg suggests tariffs would interrupt that good business practice and be very problematic.

He says the delay will allow time for further discussion and for common sense to prevail.

Bruce Cochrane.



