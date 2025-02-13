Farmscape for February 13, 2025



The Swine Health Information Center is encouraging pork producers impacted by Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome to be aware of the specific strains of PRRS circulating on their farms and in their regions.

The Swine Health Information Center reports the PRRS-2 Lineage 1C.5 Clonally Expanded Clade has spread to eight states and become the dominant lineage circulating in the United States.

SHIC Executive Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder suggests this is something pork producers need to consider when they think about PRRS management.



Quote-Dr. Megan Niederwerder-Swine Health Information Center:

The majority of cases for this specific virus have been found in grow finish farms but there have been other cases in both breeding farms and on nurseries.

So certainly, it's something pork producers should be aware of and should continue to consider when they think about their strategies for PRRS virus management such as herd closure, depopulation, vaccination, surveillance, ensuring that they know what strain is circulating in there herd and certainly what the risk are regionally for these viruses to be introduced and spread.

This virus will continue to be monitored through the Swine Disease Reporting System and the Swine Health Information Center Domestic Disease Monitoring Report.

We will continue to provide updates and information through the monthly reporting process but also on the dashboard that is updated on a daily basis.

Certainly, we want to continue encourage vigilance on biosecurity in these colder winter months when respiratory diseases continue to be an issue for our growing pig population and ensure the biosecurity practices are in place on a day-to-day basis on the farm.



Details on PRRS-2 Lineage 1C.5 Clonally Expanded Clade can be accessed through the SHIC's website at swinehealth.org.

Bruce Cochrane.



